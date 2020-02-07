U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday after a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing is showing "great discipline" in tackling the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 600 people in China.

"Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker and then gone," Trump said on Twitter https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1225728756456808448.

"Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!"

