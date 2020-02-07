Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba, Omar detained for questioning Centre's 'illegal actions' in J&K: Iltija Mufti

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:49 IST
Mehbooba, Omar detained for questioning Centre's 'illegal actions' in J&K: Iltija Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday said her mother and another former chief minister Omar Abdullah have not been detained for making provocative statements but for questioning the Centre's "illegal actions" in Jammu and Kashmir. "@OmarAbdullah & Ms Mufti haven't been jailed for 'provocative comments'. Their crime was to question GOI for its illegal actions in J&K. Just because BJP intentionally conflates itself with India doesn't mean it is India. The message is clear. Criticise BJP at your own peril," Iltija Mufti, who has been tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's twitter handle after her mother was detained in August 5, said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were on Thursday night booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), barely hours before their six-month-long "preventive detention" was to come to an end. Iltija Mufti said people who question BJP's actions were being branded as anti-nationals and blamed a section of "pliable media" for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris and Muslims.

"Question BJP's absurd actions & you are an 'anti national'. A largely pliable media is also culpable for creating a narrative that derides students, Kashmiris & muslims as tukde tukde gang. British divided India in 1947 & today a party that worships Godse is  repeating history," she said. Iltija also questioned the lack of action against BJP leaders accused of making hate speeches.

"How many PSAs & detentions for BJP sitting ministers who said- 1)desh Kay gadaron ko slogan  2)Muslims are termites/green virus 3)bullets, not dialogue will work 4)People from Shaheen Bagh will rape your wives & daughters. Is this your definition of Sabka Sath sabka vikas?" she asked. Iltija Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has suffered massive losses in the disturbances post August 5 decision of repealing Article 370 but the government's response has been limited to ministers wearing Kashmiri Karakul caps and Pheran (traditional gown).

"J&K has suffered losses worth 14K crores since 5th August. GOIs response - ministers wearing Kashmiri karakuli, pheran & reciting Kashmiri poetry. Is this the Vikas you envisaged for us? This is nothing but collective punishment all part of BJPs project of 'othering muslims'," she said. "Statements of 3 ex-CMs may be unacceptable to you but attempts to divide Gandhi's India is unacceptable to people who GOI derives it's power & authority from. My mother was berated as a Pakistani but it's ironic that if it weren't for Pakistan, BJP wouldn't win a single election," she added.  PTI MIJ RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-WHO warns of global shortage of coronavirus protective equipment

The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. The U.N. age...

Telangana CM inaugurates 11-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro

Telangana CM inaugurates 11-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad, Feb 7 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated a 11-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project between Jubilee Bus Station JBS and M...

EY announces 17 finalists for 'Entrepreneur of the Year Awards'

Global professional services organisation EY has announced 17 finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, including several unicorns that have a combined revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The finalists have been selected from among ov...

There is air of intolerance, bigotry, hatred in the country:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday did not deviate from the written speech prepared by the state government for his address to the state assembly at the beginning of the budget session, and said intolerance, bigotry and hatred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020