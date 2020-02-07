Left Menu
Development News Edition

One protected by mothers, sisters can't be harmed: Modi's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kokrajhar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
One protected by mothers, sisters can't be harmed: Modi's

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that a person with the protective shield of mothers and sisters cannot be harmed. The prime minister made the comments while addressing a public rally here, even as ruckus continued in Parliament over the comments that Gandhi made at an election rally.

"One with the protective shield of mothers and sisters of the country cannot be harmed," Modi told the massive gathering without naming Gandhi. During a poll rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi warned Modi that in the next six months, the youth will hit him with sticks ('danda') if he doesn't address the issue of unemployment in the country.

The comment created a furore in Parliament with a few members of the BJP and the Congress almost coming to blows in the Lok Sabha when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan roundly condemned the remark and called it "outlandish". Vardhan said the Congress leader's father Rajiv Gandhi was a prime minister and even he was not targeted like this.

Gandhi later alleged that the ruckus in the Lok Sabha was "orchestrated" to prevent him from questioning the government. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi on Thursday had said, "I heard an Opposition MP saying 'we will beat Modi with sticks in six months'. I have also decided I will do more 'Surya Namaskar'.

This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last two decades that their negativity hardly matters." PTI TR ESB SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Antarctic base records hottest temperature ever

A research base in the Antarctic has recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid rising concern about global warming that has caused an increase in the melting of ice sheets around the south pole. The Esperanza base on the ...

Need to improve collegium system, says former SC judge

There is a need to improve the collegium system of appointment of judges, former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri said on Friday while stressing on the requirement of judicial reforms in the country. Justice Sikri, who is currently int...

Production, exports of refined copper dip due to closure of Vedanta's plant in Tamil Nadu

The domestic production and exports of refined copper have declined since May 2018 due to the closure of copper smelter plant of Vedanta Ltd at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Parliament was informed on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyus...

Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapests Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethovens famous Fifth Symphony.When I sat next to the mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020