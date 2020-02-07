White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus
Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday.
Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Donald Trump
- Larry Kudlow
- Chinese
- White House
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping orders military intervention to combat coronavirus outbreak
We are in talks with US: MEA on when US President Donald Trump will visit India.
President Donald Trump creates task force to lead America's response to coronavirus: White House.
We have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with President Xi Jinping: Trump
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.