U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland says Trump intends to recall him from his post

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, said on Friday that Trump intends to recall him from his post.

"I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Sondland said in a statement.

