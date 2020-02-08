Confident that AAP will win with clear majority: Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar, on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station here and expressed confidence that his party will win with a clear majority.
Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar, on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station here and expressed confidence that his party will win with a clear majority. Congress's Rocky Tuseed and BJP's RP Singh are contesting against Chadha.
"Today, the people of Delhi will again visit polling booths and vote for a government which has worked in the last five years, provided basic facilities, improved the education and health sectors, started Mohalla Clinics and established honest politics in this country," Chadha told ANI here. "I am confident that AAP will win with clear majority, Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister and from this constituency, Rajinder Nagar, people here will give me an opportunity," he added.
Chadha's mother Alka also cast her vote and stated that still a lot of development work needs to be done. "There are a lot of local issues... Everyone should cast vote and think before choosing their candidate," she said.
The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)
