Delhi polls: 6.28 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

A turnout of 6.28 per cent was recorded for Delhi Assembly polls till 11 am, according to Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. "Peaceful polling on across 70ACs in Delhi...6.28%voter turn out reported till 11am. Booth App being used in 11 Assembly Constituencies and few more polling stations of Delhi Cantt for faster polling using QR code-based voter identification," Election Commission of India's official spokesperson said in a tweet.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

