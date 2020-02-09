Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 00:12 IST
TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID
The BJP leader was grilled for nearly four hours at Bhabani Bhaban, the CID headquarters in the city, they said. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was grilled for nearly four hours at Bhabani Bhaban, the CID headquarters in the city, they said.

In January, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court granted Sarkar interim protection from arrest till February 28. The high court, however, while hearing his anticipatory bail plea, directed Sarkar to cooperate with the CID in its probe into the murder of Biswas. Satyajit Biswas, who was a TMC MLA from Krishnaganj Assembly Constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was shot dead during a cultural programme there in February last year.

Biswas's family members had lodged a complaint against 43 people including BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Jagannath Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

UPDATE 1-New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after 2-day decline

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was g...

Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast...

Delhi Police SI shoots woman cop dead, kills self

A 26-year-old sub-inspector SI of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Preeti Ahlawat 26...

U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020