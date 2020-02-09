Elderly voter dies outside polling booth in Delhi's Hari Nagar area

A 60-year-old man died apparently due to cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Nitin, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said.

According to police, at about 10 am, the man fell unconscious outside the booth no. 127. He was taken to DDU hospital but was declared brought dead. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest, they said.

Delhi recorded 61.46 percent voter turnout on Saturday, down from 67.47 percent in the 2015 assembly election.

