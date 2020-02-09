TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was grilled for nearly four hours on Saturday at Bhabani Bhaban, the CID headquarters in the city, they said.

In January, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court granted Sarkar an interim protection from arrest till February 28. The high court, however, while hearing his anticipatory bail plea, directed Sarkar to cooperate with the CID in its probe into the murder of Biswas. Satyajit Biswas, who was a TMC MLA from Krishnaganj Assembly Constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was shot dead during a cultural programme there in February last year.

The family members of Biswas had lodged complaint against 43 people including BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Jagannath Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.