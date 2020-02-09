Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 10:24 IST
TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was grilled for nearly four hours on Saturday at Bhabani Bhaban, the CID headquarters in the city, they said.

In January, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court granted Sarkar an interim protection from arrest till February 28. The high court, however, while hearing his anticipatory bail plea, directed Sarkar to cooperate with the CID in its probe into the murder of Biswas. Satyajit Biswas, who was a TMC MLA from Krishnaganj Assembly Constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was shot dead during a cultural programme there in February last year.

The family members of Biswas had lodged complaint against 43 people including BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Jagannath Sarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday, Pelicans deny Pacers

Jrue Holiday scored 17 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117 on Saturday night. Holiday, who missed most of the second quarter while getting five stitches t...

I don't want to make predictable choices: Alaya

Jawaani Jaaneman debutante Alaya F is in a happy space right now and says going ahead in her career she wants to make versatile choices. The Nitin Kakkar-directed film, also featuring Saif Ali Khan, opened to positive reviews on January 31 ...

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organizers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha tests negative

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020