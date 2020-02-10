World News Roundup: Turkey ready to act after reinforcing Syria's Idlib; Flights axed and floods feared as Storm Ciara and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Turkey ready to act after reinforcing Syria's Idlib: official

Turkey has sent major reinforcements to Syria's northwestern Idlib region and "all options are on the table", a senior official said on Sunday, as Ankara tries to stem rapid advances by Syrian government forces. The government offensive in Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, has driven more than half a million people from their homes toward the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Flights axed and floods feared as Storm Ciara clobbers Europe

Storm Ciara lashed Britain and northern continental Europe with heavy rain and wind speeds that reached more than 90 miles an hour (145 kph) in places on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, train services, and sports matches. More than 200 flood warnings were issued across Britain, which recorded a maximum wind speed of 93 miles an hour at Aberdaron in Wales. One severe flood warning was put in place in Yorkshire, northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defenses and potentially threaten lives.

Trudeau raises issue of detained Canadians with Egypt's Sisi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that he raised the cases of Canadians being detained in Egypt with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. "We always stand up for Canadians in difficulty around the world", Trudeau told a press briefing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending an African Union summit.

Swiss voters back anti-homophobia law, projection shows

A Swiss referendum on Sunday cleared the way for the country to close a loophole in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights by extending anti-racism laws to cover sexual orientation, a widely used projection showed. Conservative Switzerland, unlike many of its western European neighbors, does not yet have laws that specifically protect lesbians, gays, and bisexuals from discrimination.

Political gridlock looms for Ireland after Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political landscape with no clear path to a governing coalition. In a major realignment, Sinn Fein support surged 50% to bring it into joint first place on 22% with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the two center-right parties that have dominated Irish politics for a century, according to the poll released on Saturday evening after voting ended.

Soldier kills 29 people in Thailand before being shot

A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday. Most of the victims were at the city's Terminal 21 shopping center, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

Salvadoran president's supporters pressure lawmakers to approve loan to boost security

Supporters of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele gathered on Sunday to press lawmakers to approve a $109 million loan Bukele wants to bolster his plan to better equip police and soldiers in the fight against crime. Bukele, who on Friday warned lawmakers that citizens have the right to "insurrection," summoned his supporters to congregate outside the legislative building to drum up support for the loan.

U.S. warns Israel against 'unilateral' West Bank moves

A U.S. envoy warned Israel on Sunday not to declare sovereignty over West Bank land without Washington's consent, pushing back against calls for immediate action by ultra-nationalists within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, unveiled on Jan 28, envisages Israel keeping key swathes of the occupied territory where Palestinians seek statehood. But the question of timing has opened up a rare rift between the allies.

'Enemy of mankind': Coronavirus deaths top SARS as China returns to work

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break. Many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns during the past two weeks as Communist Party rulers ordered virtual lockdowns, canceled flights, closed factories, and shut schools.

Justice Department received information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator

The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump ally in the Senate said on Sunday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Attorney General William Barr told him about the arrangement on Sunday morning and that Justice Department officials were evaluating Giuliani's information to determine whether it is genuine.

