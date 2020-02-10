Reservation policy facing peril after BJP came to power: DMK

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday alleged that the policy of providing reservation was facing peril ever since the BJP assumed office at the Centre. Slamming the saffron party, the Dravidian party chief claimed that Ministers at the Centre and Sangh Parivar outfits were airing views against giving quotas and alleged it had led to many a confusion and landed the country in a tight spot.

Stalin, in a Facebook post, urged the Centre to take appropriate steps to ensure that reservation for Backward, Most Backward, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were protected and social justice upheld. The Supreme Court had said that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations and asserted that his party will not allow doing away with quota..

