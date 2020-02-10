Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO's image worsens sharply in France, United States, study shows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:06 IST
NATO's image worsens sharply in France, United States, study shows
Image Credit: Flickr

NATO's public image in the United States and France worsened sharply last year, according to a Pew Research Center study, after U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the value of the Western alliance. Positive views of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which relies on the commitment of its allies to collective defence, fell to 52% in the United States last year, from 64% in 2018, the study released on Monday said.

In France, where Macron said last year the alliance was experiencing "brain death" because of a perceived failure to help resolve world conflicts, support fell to 49%, from 60% in 2017 and 71% in 2009. A figure for 2018 was not available. NATO diplomats have long feared that Trump's portrayal of NATO as an alliance in crisis might erode U.S. public support.

NATO, founded in 1949 to contain a military threat from the Soviet Union, relies on U.S. military superiority to face down a host of threats on Europe's borders, including a resurgent, nuclear-armed Russia and militant attacks. While Macron's comments stunned other NATO leaders on the eve of a December summit in Britain, Trump has harangued allies since taking office in 2017 over perceived under-spending on defence. Trump threatened to pull America out of the alliance in 2018 and last year called low-spending allies "delinquent".

The Pew study noted that several countries "have soured on the alliance", including Germany, where support for NATO fell to 57% in 2019, from 63% in 2018. Macron has defended his remarks as a useful wake-up call for allies, who he said were too focused on defence spending and other internal issues, rather than relations with Russia, NATO-member Turkey in Syria and the Middle East.

In Britain, however, where NATO is taking on greater symbolic importance following the country's decision to leave the European Union, favourable views of NATO improved to 65% of Britons last year from 62% in 2017. Overall, the study said 53% of people in 16 NATO members had a positive opinion of NATO, with less than a third expressing a negative view. The alliance is seen most favourably in Poland and least liked in Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Govt requires joint efforts by all stakeholders for safer internet: MyGov CEO

Mr. Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and President CEO Additional Charge National e-Governance Division NeGD, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Govt of India, today during the inaugural address said that in order to be safe while using the interne...

Maharashtra CM condemns Wardha incident, says 'govt will not remain silent'

Condemning the barbaric incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the woman lecturer, who lost her life after being set ablaze by a jilted lover in Wardha district, would be brought to justice soon. The incid...

Pakistan athletes abandon training in China, return home after coronavirus outbreak

Five Pakistani athletes abandoned their training programme in Chinas top-notch facility and returned home soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus. They were preparing for a few upcoming tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics.China has...

WB presents populist budget, allocates Rs 5150 cr for social

Resorting to populism and giving a fresh impetus to employment generation, the West Bengal government on Monday announced the setting up of 100 MSME parks in the state in the next three years and proposed free electricity to those with quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020