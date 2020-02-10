Left Menu
Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Centre's 'stand' over reservation in promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the "unconstitutional stand" of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court' over reservation in promotions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the "unconstitutional stand" of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court' over reservation in promotions. "As you are aware that the BJP and Sangh Parivar ideology is opposed to the reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities. BJP has been systematically attacking provision of reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities through various statements and actions for the last many years," read a letter from Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to all PCC presidents, CLP leaders and working presidents.

The BJP government has taken an "unconstitutional stand" in the Supreme Court, he said. "In response to the stand taken by the BJP government, it has been decided by our party to vehemently expose the BJP and agitate for the constitutional rights of the SC/ST/OBC citizens. The following agitation programme is proposed by the AICC to be conducted before February 16," Venugopal stated.

Later while speaking to reporters, Venugopal also stated that they will definitely move a Privilege motion in the parliament, over the issue. "One of the Ministers has misled the House by saying that this situation has arrived because of the 2012 government. We will definitely move a Privilege Motion against the Minister", Venugopal told reporters.

His statement comes after Congress MPs had walked out from Lok Sabha after Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot said, "The case arised due to Uttarakhand Government's 2012 decision to not implement reservation in promotions, in the state. In 2012 Congress was in power in Uttarakhand". Earlier in the day, Senior Leaders met at the Congress war room including Ahmed Patel,KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajiv Satav, Deepender Singh Hooda, Shakti Singh Gohil, Randeep Surjewala to Chalk out the strategy of the Protest and the above Program was decided a Source Told ANI.

The PCC presidents, CLP leaders and working presidents have been asked to "organise a dharna or public meeting or protest march under the combined aegis of SC/ST/OBC departments, coordinated and monitored by the PCC." The party has also asked to ensure that all senior leaders from the state including the MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs and ex-MLAs participate.

"In this state-level program kindly also depute some appropriate senior leaders to take agitation forward in the coming days to the district level and block level," Venugopal stated. The concerned general secretary/state in-charge is requested to ensure proper implementation and submit the report to AICC general secretary (organisation) after February 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

