Irani hits out at opposition for accusing Modi of partiality

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:51 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at the opposition for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of partiality, saying he has ensured development of constituencies represented by leaders of other parties. Intervening in the debate on the Union Budget, Irani said even when she was not representing Amethi in Lok Sabha, the prime minister gave the constituency a new production line to manufacture the latest AK-203 assault rifles.

She said the petroleum university in Rae Bareli (the constituency represented by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi) was given fresh grants though the previous governments had done little for the institution. Irani said the Union Budget has also taken care of women and children by providing huge funds.

She said the 'Poshan Abhiyan' too has been given a fresh push in the budgetary exercise.

