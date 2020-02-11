BJP candidate leading from Okhla
BJP candidate Braham Singh is leading from the Okhla assembly constituency, which has been witnessing large-scale protests against the new citizenship law. Incumbent MLA Amanatullah Khan was trailing by 194 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission.
Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saw Aam Aadmi Party candidate Abdul Rehman leading by 420 votes with BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra in the second position.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Women stage Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai
Shaheen Bagh textbook case of a few hundred trying to suppress silent majority: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP doesn't want Shaheen Bagh road to be opened, says Kejriwal
BJP doesn't want to open Shaheen Bagh route, it's doing dirty politics over this issue: Kejriwal
Amit Shah dares Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh