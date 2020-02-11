Top Stories: HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:

NATION:

DEL28 LD DELHI POLLS

AAP headed for second term in Delhi, BJP distant second

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi with the party leading in 52 seats of the 70 and the BJP ahead in 18 as votes for last week's assembly elections were counted, according to Election Commission figures.

DEL19 TRUMP VISIT-MEA

President Trump's visit to further strengthen strategic ties: India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

DEL31 DL-POLL-KEJRIWAL-SISODIA

Assembly polls: Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in his New Delhi constituency, while his deputy Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi.

DEL24 DL-POLLS-MANOJ TIWARI

Not nervous: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Stating that he was not nervous, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday said preparations for celebration at party offices had begun, as initial trends trickled in for the assembly polls.

MDS2 AP-TEMPLE-RAJAPAKSA

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati; Leaves for Colombo

Tirupati (AP): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala on Tuesday and left for Colombo, winding up his five-day tour of India.

MDS1 KL-CORONAVIRUS

Kerala woman student's fresh test result comes out negative for coronavirus

Thrissur: In a sign of relief to Kerala, India's first novel coronavirus patient has tested negative for the infection in fresh test at the National Institute of Virology's local centre in the state, health officials said.

LEGAL:

LGD1 DL-HC-JAMIA

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year.

BUSINESS:

DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex surges over 400 pts; Nifty reclaims 12,100

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in opening session on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive start to global equities.

DEL17 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN

Rupee rises 10 paise to 71.20 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 71.20 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities.

FOREIGN:

FGN21 UAE-INDIAN-VIRUS

Indian national infected with coronavirus in UAE

Dubai: An Indian national has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases to eight, the country's health ministry has said.

FGN15 WHO-CHINA-VIRUS

'Use window of opportunity to prevent bigger fire': WHO warns countries on coronavirus

United Nations: Expressing concern over instances of coronavirus infection among people with no travel history to China, the head of the World Health Organization has warned that the small number of cases could be the "spark that becomes a bigger fire", urging the countries to use the "window of opportunity" to contain the novel virus that has killed over 1,000 people.

SPORTS:

SPF13 SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS

KL Rahul's career the fourth century takes India to challenging 296/7 against NZ in 3rd ODI

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

