Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi has defeated dangerous agenda of BJP, says Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the people of Delhi have defeated the dangerous agenda of BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:16 IST
Delhi has defeated dangerous agenda of BJP, says Chidambaram
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the people of Delhi have defeated the dangerous agenda of BJP. "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," Chidambaram tweeted.

As per the Election Commission details, the AAP is leading on 62 seats and the BJP is leading on 8 seats. The counting of votes is currently underway at 21 centres across the city amid tight security. The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mallya arrives for High Court appeal against extradition to India

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for his appeal against being extradited to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 64-year-old former Kingfishe...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure. The d...

India gets $463.44 million FDI in food processing in Apr-Sep FY20: Govt

India has received foreign direct investment FDI of USD 463.44 million in the food processing sector in the first half of the current fiscal, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. The country had received USD 628.24 million FDI in ...

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results.

We will review why we failed to meet our own expectations Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after poll results....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020