Delhi has defeated dangerous agenda of BJP, says Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the people of Delhi have defeated the dangerous agenda of BJP. "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," Chidambaram tweeted.

As per the Election Commission details, the AAP is leading on 62 seats and the BJP is leading on 8 seats. The counting of votes is currently underway at 21 centres across the city amid tight security. The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8. (ANI)

