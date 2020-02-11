Today is also my wife's birthday, Kejriwal tells sea of supporters after win; she blushes

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday shared some lighter moments with his wife Sunita Kejriwal as his party retained power in the national capital. Arvind, who donned a blue sweater and a muffler wrapped around his neck, started the winning speech at the AAP office with slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Vande Matram".

"Dilliwalon, ghazab kar diya aapne. (People of Delhi, you have done an amazing job) I love you," he said while giving a flying kiss to his supporters gathered at the party office. The Chief Minister told the sea of supporters that today is his wife Sunita's birthday. The unexpected remark made her blush. She thanked supporters for birthday wishes with folded hands.

"...My workers and my family also supported me. Today is also my wife's birthday. I had the cake, will share it with you all too. Thank you all," he said. Sunita also thanked supporters for the wishes. Arvind's children Harshita and Pulkit were also present at the party office. Speaking to ANI later, Sunita said the victory of AAP today is the biggest gift for her and termed the win as "victory of truth."

"It's the biggest gift I could have received. This is the victory of truth. I think politics should be done on the basis of issues. Political parties should learn that certain comments shouldn't be made," she said. Earlier in the day, Arvind and his family celebrated Sunita's birthday. (ANI)

