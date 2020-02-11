Delhi has rejected BJP style of politics: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said the people of Delhi had rejected the BJP's "style of politics" that focussed on Shaheen Bagh protests and communal issues rather than the people's staple "roti, kapda and makaan". The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi polls with trends showing the latter crossing the halfway mark in the 70-member Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and leading in 26 others.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Chavan said, "The people of Delhi have rejected the BJP's style of politics as the focus of its campaign remained on issues like Shaheen Bagh and other communal elements instead of 'roti, kapada and makaan'". On the Congress failing to open its account in Delhi, like in 2015, the former Maharashtra chief minister said his party would have to introspect, and it would be done in the coming day.

"What we already knew has now been confirmed by the people of Delhi, and that is BJP cannot win elections on the issue of development. It came up with muscular nationalism ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and succeeded. But it cannot stand on issues of development as it has done nothing," Chavan said. He claimed the country's economy was in shambles but "unfortunately no one is talking about it"..

