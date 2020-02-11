People of Delhi show their son is a patriot: Sanjay Singh on AAP victory

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the people of Delhi have shown that Arvind Kejriwal "is not a terrorist but a patriot". Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I thank people of Delhi for voting for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This is the victory of Delhi's son. Kejriwal was called a terrorist, but the people of Delhi have told that their son is not a terrorist but a patriot."

The AAP leader said that this election was "Kejriwal versus All" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded all its major leaders in the poll campaign. "People have rejected the politics based on hatred and gave a message that whosoever works for people will remain in politics," he added.

By 7 pm on Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 53 seats and was leading on nine. (ANI)

