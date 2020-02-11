Left Menu
AAP wins all 12 seats reserved for SC candidates

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:31 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged victorious on all the 12 seats reserved for SC candidates in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls, with the minimum victory margin being almost 12,000 votes. Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is social welfare minister in the outgoing government, retained the Seemapuri seat by a whopping margin of over 56,000 votes against Lok Janshakti Party's Sant Lal.

The BJP fought this election in alliance with Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. In Sultanpur Majra constituency, AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat defeated Ram Chander Chawriya by a margin of over 48,000 votes. Ahlawat was given the ticket in place of Sandeep Kumar, who had won the seat by over 64,000 votes.

Kumar was also made a minister, but was sacked from the Cabinet in 2016 after an 'objectionable' CD emerged in which he was purportedly seen in a compromising position with a woman. A rape case was also registered against him and he was disqualified by Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel last year under the anti-defection law.

AAP's Prakash Jarwal defeated BJP's Arvind Kumar by over 40,000 votes to retain the Deoli seat. Jarwal was arrested in 2018 for allegedly assaulting the then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the midnight of February 19.

AAP's Ajay Dutt defeated Khushiram Chunar of the BJP by over 28,000 votes to win the Ambedkar Nagar seat. In Gokalpur, meanwhile, AAP's Surender Kumar emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Ranjeet Singh by over 19,000 votes.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar defeated BJP's Raj Kumar by over 17,000 votes to win the Kondli seat, while Madipur seat was won by AAP's Girish Soni who defeated BJP's Kailash Sankla by over 22,000 votes. Rakhi Birla of the AAP defeated Karam Singh Karma of the BJP by over 30,000 votes to retain the Mangolpuri seat, while AAP's Raaj Kumar Anand defeated BJP's Pravesh Ratn by over 30,000 votes to win the Patel Nagar seat.

Birla is the youngest to hold the post of Deputy Speaker in the Delhi Assembly. AAP's Rohit Kumar won the Trilokpuri seat by over 12,000 votes, while BJP's Kiran stood a second.

AAP's Vishesh Ravi defeated BJP's Yogender Chandoliya by over 31,000 votes. AAP's Jai Bhagwan is poised to win the Bawana seat after defeating BJP's Ravinder Kumar. He was leading by a margin of over 11,900 votes.

The seat was earlier held by Ved Parkash, who had quit the AAP, and rejoined the BJP. Before the 2015 assembly elections, he had quit the BJP and joined the AAP. He had won the Bawana seat by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

