Delhi polls: AAP wins 62 seats, BJP 8, Cong again draws blank

In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday retained power with a stunning victory, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats and leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The AAP had bagged 67 seats in 2015.

According to the final votes tally released by the Election Commission, the AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with vote share of 38.51 per cent. The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

