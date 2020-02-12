Maha govt afraid of Mumbai Bagh protesters: Medha Patkar

Activist Medha Patkar on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government was afraid of protesters at 'Mumbai Bagh' in Nagpada, which is why it was using police force to quell them. Addressing the protesters, Patkar said if the Uddhav Thackeray government has taken a clear stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens and National Population Register, why was the police interfering.

The activist urged people from different parts of the city to come to the protest site, called by locals and media as 'Mumbai Bagh', a take-off on Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, to show their solidarity. Speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party's big win in the Delhi elections, Patkar said people there had given a mandate for development and rejected communal politics.

In Delhi, the BJP had tried to portray Shaheen Bagh in a bad light, but it did not work, she added. Hundreds of women have been sitting in protest at Morland road in Nagpada since January 26.

The Nagpada police had on Saturday started issuing notices to them under provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)..

