Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed

At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 01:11 IST
Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday. Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA from Mehrauli was returning from the temple when his convoy was attacked.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday. Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned the law and order situation in the capital city over the incident.

"Attack on the convoy of Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, killing of Ashok Maan, the rule of law in Delhi. Naresh Yadav was returning from the temple after paying obeisance," Singh tweeted. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Coachella, Beyonce ... coconuts? Afrobeat star Mr. Eazi's new venture

After rapping at Californias Coachella festival and on Beyonces Grammy-nominated The Lion King The Gift, Nigerian star Mr. Eazis latest venture is closer to home - on a farm.The 28-year-old Afrobeat artist and entrepreneur plans to transfor...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with foldable display launched

One of the most anticipated devices of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is finally official. The worlds first foldable glass smartphone, a successor to the Galaxy Fold, made its debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisc...

Motor racing-Ferrari say Vettel is ahead of Hamilton for 2021 seat

Sebastian Vettel is Ferraris first choice to partner Charles Leclerc next year, team boss Mattia Binotto said on Tuesday, despite speculation that they want six times world champion Lewis Hamilton.The 32-year-old German had a difficult and ...

Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke interim manager

The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke has their interim manager, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Roenicke, who spent the past two seasons as the teams bench coach.Roenicke, 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020