TMC, CPI(M) flay Centre for LPG price hike

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:23 IST
TMC, CPI(M) flay Centre for LPG price hike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition CPI(M) slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the hike in cooking gas price, alleging that the objective of the move was to avenge the saffron party's drubbing in the Delhi assembly polls. LPG price was hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs 858.50, due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel.

"BJP is an anti-people party and its decisions and policies are a reflection of that. Despite its series of defeats in several assembly polls, they are yet to learn their lessons," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. "They are trying to take revenge for the defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. Just because people did not vote in BJP's favour, they are punishing them by increasing the LPG price," said CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the hike in LPG price was not related to the assembly election results in Delhi. "LPG prices increase and decrease periodically. It has nothing to do with elections or poll results," Ghosh said.

According to the final figures released by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won in 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, while the BJP emerged victorious in the remaining eight seats..

