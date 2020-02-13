Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alleviate fears of people: CPI's Binoy Viswam tells Amit Shah over Assam's NRC data

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to take appropriate action to "alleviate the fears of the people" after Assam's NRC data went offline from the official website.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:02 IST
Alleviate fears of people: CPI's Binoy Viswam tells Amit Shah over Assam's NRC data
Binoy Viswam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to take appropriate action to "alleviate the fears of the people" after Assam's NRC data went offline from the official website. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Wednesday said the data is safe and there was some technical issue which will be resolved soon. "NRC data is safe, there is some technical issue in visibility on Cloud. It is being resolved soon," the MHA said.

In his letter, Viswam wrote, "Despite the reassurances of your ministry that the data is safe, there is no credible way of knowing the same as the data still remains unavailable. Given the sensitive nature of the data and your government's lack of transparency, these events are deeply worrying." He added, "It is astonishing that the central government has failed to pay the service provider for such an important exercise that directly affects the fundamental identity of millions of citizens. This indifferent attitude of the government towards the plight of the citizens of India is condemnable and cannot be accepted."

Viswam said that the "loss of this vital data raises numerous questions as to the efficiency of your administration and the politics being played with regard to the entire NRC exercise." "As a Member of Parliament and concerned citizens, I urge you to look into these matters at the earliest and take appropriate actions to alleviate the fears of the people," he added.

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. The final list of NRC for the state was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. After the final list was published on August 31, 2019, the complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on -- 'www.nrcassam.nic.in'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar

Japan on Thursday reported the first death of a person infected with novel coronavirus, as the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship offshore soared over 200. The woman in her 80s was tested for the virus after being hospitalized and...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.Her comments come after SA Express lost a court battle with a contractor, logistics fir...

Govt has not declared any sport as national game: RTI reply

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has said that the Centre has not declaredany sport as the national game of the country. The ministry said this in response to an RTI queryfiled by a school teacher from Dhule district of north ...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syrias northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to Russian criticism.Turkish President Tayyip E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020