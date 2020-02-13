Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fodder scam case: SC to hear CBI plea against Jharkhand HC order tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal against the Jharkhand High Court's order of granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:23 IST
Fodder scam case: SC to hear CBI plea against Jharkhand HC order tomorrow
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal against the Jharkhand High Court's order of granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case tomorrow. After Lalu Prasad Yadav completed half of his jail term in connection with the Deoghar treasury scam case, the Jharkhand High Court had recently granted him the bail.

Challenging the order, the CBI, which is the probing agency in the case, filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in the case. The apex court will hear the matter on Friday. Yadav was serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases.

The RJD supremo was sentenced in 2018 to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav the undivided state's chief minister. On December 3 last year, Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the president of the RJD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia alarmed by U.S. Air Force visit to Norwegian island

Russia said on Thursday it was alarmed by a trip to a Norwegian outpost in the Arctic by a U.S. Air Force unit and urged Oslo to refrain from what it said were de-stabilizing moves in the strategic region. A squadron of U.S. Air Force staff...

Unaccounted income over Rs 2000 cr detected in raids at prominent Infra groups, claims I-T Dept

The Income Tax Department claimed on Thursday to have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 2000 crore in searches conducted by it at more than 40 premises located at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune on Febru...

Tesla offers USD 2B in additional shares, stock dips slightly

Detroit, Feb 13 AP Shares of Tesla Inc. fell just over 1 per cent in early trading Thursday after the electric vehicle and solar panel maker announced it would sell more than USD 2 billion worth of additional shares. The move comes just two...

American Airlines to start daily flight on Seattle-Bengaluru route from Oct

American Airlines will start a daily flight on the Seattle-Bengaluru route from October this year, the airline said on Thursday. The Texas-based airline issued a statement saying, American will launch the first service from Seattle SEA to B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020