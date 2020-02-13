Fodder scam case: SC to hear CBI plea against Jharkhand HC order tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal against the Jharkhand High Court's order of granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case tomorrow. After Lalu Prasad Yadav completed half of his jail term in connection with the Deoghar treasury scam case, the Jharkhand High Court had recently granted him the bail.

Challenging the order, the CBI, which is the probing agency in the case, filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in the case. The apex court will hear the matter on Friday. Yadav was serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases.

The RJD supremo was sentenced in 2018 to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav the undivided state's chief minister. On December 3 last year, Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the president of the RJD. (ANI)

