PM Modi applauds team members of evacuation operations in Wuhan
The Prime Minister has issued a letter of appreciation to the team members of the evacuation operations.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the high-level commitment to duty showcased by the officials of Air India and the Ministry of Health who conducted evacuation operations of the stranded Indians in Wuhan. The Prime Minister has issued a letter of appreciation to the team members of the evacuation operations. This letter would be handed over to the crew by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation.
Air India had conducted an emergency evacuation operations from the Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the widely spreading Novel Corona Virus Flu. Despite being aware of the aforementioned severe situation in the region, the Air India sent two B-747 aircraft with teams of Air India as well as teams from the Ministry of Health for two consecutive days, i.e. 31st January 2020 and on 1st February 2020, returning the next day.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Novel Corona Virus
- Air India
- Narendra Modi
- Wuhan
- evacuation operations
- aircraft
ALSO READ
Arnab heckling incident: After IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra
Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo, Air India suspend most of China-bound flights, No case yet in India
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India says it is suspending Delhi-Shanghai flight from Jan 31 to Feb 14.
Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo, Air India suspend most of China-bound flights, No case yet in India
Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo, Air India suspend flights between India and China