MVA govt not repressive: Sule
Criticising the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that
the present Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is not repressive.
She was talking to reporters here on Thursday night. "The MVA government is not repressive. Unlike the
Fadnavis government, it does not suppress people's voice," Sule said.
When asked about Fadnavis' demand for a ban on Congress' magazine 'Shidori' for publishing critical articles
on Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, she said the former chief minister has all the right to express
his views. "This only shows that under the present government
people can express themselves freely and their views are not repressed," the NCP MP said.
The BJP has demanded a ban on the magazine for publishing "malicious" content and also sought an apology from
the party. Fadnavis had on Thursday come down heavily on the Shiv
Sena for ignoring Congress' attacks on Savarkar. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the
BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis had said.
