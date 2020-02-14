Left Menu
MVA govt not repressive: Sule

  PTI
  Thane
  Updated: 14-02-2020 12:24 IST
  Created: 14-02-2020 12:24 IST
Criticising the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that

the present Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is not repressive.

She was talking to reporters here on Thursday night. "The MVA government is not repressive. Unlike the

Fadnavis government, it does not suppress people's voice," Sule said.

When asked about Fadnavis' demand for a ban on Congress' magazine 'Shidori' for publishing critical articles

on Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, she said the former chief minister has all the right to express

his views. "This only shows that under the present government

people can express themselves freely and their views are not repressed," the NCP MP said.

The BJP has demanded a ban on the magazine for publishing "malicious" content and also sought an apology from

the party. Fadnavis had on Thursday come down heavily on the Shiv

Sena for ignoring Congress' attacks on Savarkar. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the

BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

