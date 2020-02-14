Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron's candidate for Paris mayor quits over sexting row

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:58 IST
Macron's candidate for Paris mayor quits over sexting row
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BGriveaux)

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife.

"I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the municipal election," Griveaux said in a video statement. He said he and his family had been subjected to months of anonymous statements defaming him, and threats to disclose private conversations stolen from him.

A new level had been reached on Thursday with "websites and social networks carrying ignoble attacks about my private life," he said A Russian dissident artist, Pyotr Pavlensky, published screenshots of an online chat which he said was between Griveaux and a woman who is not his wife and exposed his "hypocrisy".

The chat included a video showing a man's genitals. Griveaux has not disputed that he sent the messages. Griveaux, 42, is one of the "Macron boys" - the clique that helped propel the former investment banker to the Elysee Palace.

He started in politics as an adviser to Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former head of the International Monetary Fund who in 2011 was charged with sexual assault on a maid in a New York hotel. Prosecutors dropped the charges, and Strauss-Kahn said the sex was consensual. Griveaux was central to Macron's bid to control the French capital and build a local power base for his party in mayoral elections next month.

His mayoral bid though was already struggling, with opinion polls showing him in third place. Macron's LREM party had chosen Griveaux to represent it in the Paris mayoral campaign over Cedric Villani, an eccentric mathematician.

Officials from Macron's party were planning to meet to decide what to do. It was unclear if the party would now rally behind Villani, the rebel lawmaker who was expelled from the LREM last month or field another candidate. Griveaux, a divisive figure, alienated many within his own camp after his selection by referring to party rivals as "arseholes" among other insults in a leaked conversation with journalists.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as well as rival Villani both expressed support for Griveaux, saying his right to privacy should be respected. French politicians from all camps denounced in unison the leak of private material, which many said constituted an unacceptable Americanisation of politics in France, where politicians' private lives have long been considered off-limits.

"We must collectively be responsible and say: Not here, not in France," Guérini said. Pavlensky, who published the sex video, is best known for works of performance art including nailing his scrotum to the ground in Moscow's Red Square and setting fire to a door at the headquarters of Russia's state security agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...

Sanjeev Chawla's counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Sanjeev Chawlas counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial....

Suspended MLA seeks more time for�reply to Speaker''s notice

Suspended ruling Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Friday sought more time to reply tothe notice issued to him by Puducherry assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on why no action should be taken against theformer under the anti-defection law...

Pranavi makes a winning debut on pro circuit, wins third leg of Hero WPGT

Young Pranavi Urs made a winning start to her professional career as she notched up a one-shot victory in the third leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Golf course here on Friday. It was a second successive victory for Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020