Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress downplays Kamal Nath-Scindia spar, BJP says MP govt failed

Acrimony between Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath came to the fore yet again with the former showing displeasure over the latter's leadership and targetting him over manifesto promises made to the public.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 14:08 IST
Congress downplays Kamal Nath-Scindia spar, BJP says MP govt failed
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Acrimony between Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath came to the fore yet again with the former showing displeasure over the latter's leadership and targetting him over manifesto promises made to the public. A day after Scindia warned that "he will become shield and sword of guest teachers" in Madhya Pradesh if their demands were not met, Kamal Nath on Friday responded saying: "Manifesto is for five years, right? It is not for five months".

The war of word over 'manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh' received mixed responses from political leaders. While some extended supports to Scindia others said that duo must resolve their internal differences within the party. "Promises are meant to be kept. Scindia being the senior-most leader in the party is concerned about promises made by Congress before coming to power in Madhya Pradesh. I am sure the state government will take a note of it," Congress leader KTS Tulsi told ANI.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that Jotiraditya Scindia has issued a reminder to Congress government about the unfulfillment of election promises. "Kamal Nath government has betrayed people of Madhya Pradesh. This government is completely indulged in corruption and it has ignored the interest of the people of the state. Scindia's statement reflects that there is a massive power tussle among Congress leaders in the state," he said.

BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh Ganesh Singh said that Scindia is feeling neglected in Congress party. "Scindia was neither made the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress nor the chief minister of the state. All is not well in Congress. Scindia even questioned central leadership over Delhi election debacle," Singh said.

Addressing a public event organised in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district, Scindia had vowed to fight for guest teachers if promises made to them in the Congress manifesto were not fulfilled by the Kamal Nath government. He even threatened to hit the streets if "the promises made to teachers are not met after some time".

Later Nath responded to Scindia's statement and reminded him that "Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which has not been completed yet." Differences between these two Congress leaders have continued to be in light ever since the formation of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

While Scindia supporters wanted him to take over the charge of chief minister of the state, the position finally went to Nath. Last year in September, hoardings requesting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to "not to come under anyone's pressure" and appoint Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief had surfaced in Gwalior.

In November 2019, 48-year-old leader Scindia removed Congress and the post he held earlier from his Twitter bio and mentioned 'public servant and cricket enthusiast', fuelling speculations that he could quit the party. Notably, Scindia had also backed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, taking a stand in contrast to that of his party's.Last month, Scindia said that Congress needs to self-introspect, echoing the sentiments of his fellow Congressman Salman Khurshid who had expressed concerns over the party's future.

Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, his family stronghold, to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in this year's general elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory airstrikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war. The health ministry in Houthi-contro...

Kartik, Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal' earns Rs 12.40 crore on day one

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal raked in Rs 12.40 crore at the box office on its day one, the films makers announced on Saturday. The two young actors headline director Imtiaz Alis modern take on his 2009 original, whic...

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

Firefighters in the Australian city of Adelaide are fighting Rundle Mall on Saturday and have advised people to stay indoors and close windows and doors until the smoke passes.MFS firefighters are battling a fire in a building RundleMall n...

CPI, RJD activists ''purify'' Ambedkar statue with ''Gangajal''

A statue of BR Ambedkar here was purified with Gangajal on Saturday by some CPI and RJD activists who alleged that it had been defiled by Giriraj Singh, Union minister and local BJP MP known for his Hindutva hardline. The incident happened ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020