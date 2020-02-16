Left Menu
BJP MLAs should cooperate by remaining critical of govt's work, says Sisodia

Before his swearing-in ceremony as a minister in the Cabinet of Arvind Kejriwal led government, Manish Sisodia said that he wants BJP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to remain critical of the government's work.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:27 IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

Before his swearing-in ceremony as a minister in the Cabinet of Arvind Kejriwal led government, Manish Sisodia said that he wants BJP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to remain critical of the government's work. "The best way they can cooperate with us in the Legislative Assembly is by remaining critical of the government's work. I want them to keep a strict eye over the government's functioning and work," said Sisodia.

AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing to gain eight seats -- five more than its 2015 tally of three. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous election, failed to open its account yet again.

Kejriwal is all set to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan, situated in the heart of the capital, while Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas will take oath as ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

