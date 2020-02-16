Over 60 people join JKNPP in Jammu

Over 60 people joined the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) here on Sunday, a party spokesman said. The new entrants were welcomed into the party fold by JKNPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh at party headquarters, the spokesman said.

Addressing the gathering, Singh lambasted the BJP government for its alleged failure to provide jobs to the youth and downsizing the erstwhile state into a Union Territory. "The demotion has only brought pain, sorrow, humiliation and disenchantment for the people of Jammu region," he said, criticising the restrictions on mobile internet services and setting up multiple toll plazas in the UT.

He said BJP's slogan of 'achhe din' was a "hollow rant" as the youth of Jammu and Kashmir was feeling "let down".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.