Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 18:39 IST
Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m MDS4 KA-SESSION Stormy first session of Karnataka legislature likely on Monday Bengaluru: Alleged misuse of police against political opponents, 'failure' in getting the state's share of central funds and Anand Singh's appointment as forest minister are expected to be raised by opposition parties in a likely stormy first session of the Karnataka legislature in 2020, beginning here on Monday. MDS6 KA-STUDENTS-RELEASE Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir released Bengaluru: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said on Sunday.

MDS5 TL-LD-NIRMALA SITHARAMAN FRBM not breached?in union budget: Nirmala Sitharaman Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 2020-21 union budget was prepared keeping the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) in mind even as she maintained she would be remembered for presenting the "longest prepared budget" than for "longest speech" on it. MES2 TL-MINISTER-PENALTY Rs 5,000 penalty slapped on minister for illegal hoarding Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav was slapped with a Rs 5,000 fine by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly putting up an illegal hoarding here.

MES1 TL-BAJRANG DAL-ARREST 5 Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalism on Valentine's Day Hyderabad: Five Bajrang Dal activists have been arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism in the city on Valentine's Day, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM admirers pour in from many states at swearing-in, say 'kaam' has won over 'kaum' politics

From a Gwalior resident who had painted slogans praising Arvind Kejriwal on his body to a supporter from Bulandshahr who wore a dual-sided billboard professing his admiration for the AAP supremo, there was striking display of affection and ...

Student stabbed to death for resisting robbery attempty by three-member

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob him of his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts, police said on Sunday. Tami Selvan, a third-year mechanical engineering st...

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehrans help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.Ira...

UPDATE 1-Attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop, Turkey tells Russia

Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syrias northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.Turkey and Russia have col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020