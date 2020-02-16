Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m MDS4 KA-SESSION Stormy first session of Karnataka legislature likely on Monday Bengaluru: Alleged misuse of police against political opponents, 'failure' in getting the state's share of central funds and Anand Singh's appointment as forest minister are expected to be raised by opposition parties in a likely stormy first session of the Karnataka legislature in 2020, beginning here on Monday. MDS6 KA-STUDENTS-RELEASE Sedition case: Three engineering students from Kashmir released Bengaluru: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said on Sunday.

MDS5 TL-LD-NIRMALA SITHARAMAN FRBM not breached?in union budget: Nirmala Sitharaman Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the 2020-21 union budget was prepared keeping the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) in mind even as she maintained she would be remembered for presenting the "longest prepared budget" than for "longest speech" on it. MES2 TL-MINISTER-PENALTY Rs 5,000 penalty slapped on minister for illegal hoarding Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav was slapped with a Rs 5,000 fine by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly putting up an illegal hoarding here.

MES1 TL-BAJRANG DAL-ARREST 5 Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalism on Valentine's Day Hyderabad: Five Bajrang Dal activists have been arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism in the city on Valentine's Day, police said..

