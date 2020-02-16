Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's decisions leading to suspicion: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:56 IST
Centre's decisions leading to suspicion: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of taking arbitrary decisions, leading to an environment of suspicion in the country. He said the intention of those at the helm at the Centre was not clear due to which it was not known where the country was headed to.

Gehlot said this while addressing a dharna held in the backdrop of an apex court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments or promotions. The Supreme Court had given the judgment last week, upholding the contention of the Uttarakand BJP government.

Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to the President through the Rajasthan governor, urging to take action according to the basic spirit of the Constitution over the question of reservation. "The intention of people ruling the country at present is not clear. The Centre is taking decisions arbitrarily. An environment of doubt is inevitable as it is unclear in which direction the country is headed to," Gehlot said.

He said the BJP was making arbitrary decision despite getting only 39 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot said the ruling party at the Centre can go to any extent to impose its agenda and in such a case, danger on quota for deprived communities was obvious.

He accused the BJP and the RSS of inciting people in the name of nationalism. "Their nationalism is pseudo-nationalism. Their only aim is to win elections by instigating people. Where would 20 per cent muslim minority population go," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said their protest is to alert the BJP government at the Centre that no ideology or power can abolish the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country. He said Babasaheb Ambedkar had made a provision for reservation so that the standard of living could be improved by connecting the Dalits and backward with the mainstream.

He said the quota is not a programme like 'Garibi Hatao' but a continuous process to ensure rights to the Dalits and backward classes. He said the aim of the BJP is to mislead people by diverting attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said the BJP is trying to tamper with the right to reservation which is enshrined in the Constitution. He said uncertainty prevailed in the whole country as people were confused about policies of the BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop, Turkey tells Russia

Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syrias northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire had to be achieved there.Turkey and Russia have col...

CM admirers pour in from many states at swearing-in, say 'kaam' has won over 'kaum' politics

From a Gwalior resident who had painted slogans praising Arvind Kejriwal on his body to a supporter from Bulandshahr who wore a dual-sided billboard professing his admiration for the AAP supremo, there was striking display of affection and ...

Student stabbed to death for resisting robbery attempty by three-member

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob him of his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts, police said on Sunday. Tami Selvan, a third-year mechanical engineering st...

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehrans help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020