'if only you had highlighted Sheila ji's achievements, Congress would've been in power today': Milind Deora to Ajay Maken

Snapping back at Congress leader Ajay Maken for criticising him for praising Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, party leader Milind Deora on Monday said that the party would have been in power in Delhi if the leaders had highlighted former chief minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:46 IST
Congress leader Milind Deora (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Snapping back at Congress leader Ajay Maken for criticizing him for praising Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, party leader Milind Deora on Monday said that the party would have been in power in Delhi if the leaders had highlighted former chief minister Sheila Dikshit's achievements in the national capital. Responding to Ajay Maken's tweet, Deora tweeted, "Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit's stellar performance as Delhi CM. That's your specialty. But it's never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji's achievements, @INCIndia would've been in power today."

Maken had tweeted, "Brother, you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459crDuring Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR2015-16 BE 41,1292019-20 BE 60,000AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,." Deora came under attack from his party colleague, Ajay Maken for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the day of his swearing-in for the third term in the national capital.

This comes days after Deora had refuted Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko's statements, blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's humiliating performance in the recently held Assembly elections in the national capital. "Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunately to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded.

