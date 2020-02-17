BJP govt disrespected women by arguing they don't deserve command posts in Army: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. He also lauded the women for at standing up and proving the government wrong.
"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men," he said on Twitter. He also attached a news report that said the apex court asked the government to grant permanent commission to women in the Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Congress
- Indian
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP urges Gadkari to convert NH-44 from Bowenpally to Medchal to 6-lane
One lakh BJP workers will reach door-to-door in Delhi today: Javadekar
BJP's Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom struggle a 'drama'
Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power
Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls next year