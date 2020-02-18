Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh dares BJP to take back his security cover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
Akhilesh dares BJP to take back his security cover

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he does not need any security cover and dared the BJP to take it back. He said this when asked about the security risk to him as the leader had claimed that he had received a threat call from a ruling party leader.

He made the allegations recently after a youth disrupted a meeting addressed by him, shouting a religious slogan. "I don't need security. I want to live free. This is not a matter of security, I want to ask how can a local intelligence inspector come to my press conference. How can someone come in a programme in the party office," Akhilesh said.

"Why my NSG was removed? They (BJP) have taken back my house and vehicle. They are free to take back my security also. I love to cycle alone. Now the time is coming whey cycle is going to run fast," he said. 'Cycle' is the party symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party had raised the issue of security threat to Akhilesh in state assembly on Monday. Yadav had recently claimed that he had received a threat call and a message from a BJP leader after a youth shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' at one of the gatherings he was addressing.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had made the claim while addressing a function at his party office in Kannauj on Saturday. "There is a threat to my life from a BJP leader. I have received a threat call and a message from him. I have saved the message in my phone and will address the media in this regard in Lucknow in a day or two," he had said.

Yadav was addressing party workers on the rising inflation in the country, when a youth from the crowd interrupted him and asked him what he planned to do about it if he returned to power. The SP chief asked the youth to come closer as he was not audible.

At this, the youth shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and Yadav questioned him whether he has any association with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Following the incident, Yadav claimed there was a threat to his life from a BJP leader.

"Just two days ago, a BJP leader has threatened me and now today, this man was trying to jump inside the security cordon. He would have taken my life. What action will you initiate against him and under which act you will book him," he had asked. Responding to his concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had said in the Assembly that Akhilesh has been provided 'Z-Plus' category security which comprises 182 security personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to Manish Sisodia's ex-OSD in bribery case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, ex-Officer on Special Duty OSD to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a corruption case.Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI ha...

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose celebrate son's 7th birthday

American rapper Wiz Khalifa and ex-wife Amber Rose celebrated their son Sebastians seventh birthday with an It-themed party. The celebration showed off their blended family with Ambers boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards also participating in th...

UPDATE 1-Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate

At least six Democratic presidential contenders will meet in a pivotal debate in Nevada on Wednesday, three days before the states voters make their picks in an unsettled and tight nominating race for the White House. The caucuses in Nevada...

Special Court reserves order on bail of six bureaucrats in INX media case

A special court on Tuesday reserved its order on regular bail of all the six bureaucrats and will pronounce order on February 19 in the INX Media corruption case. The bail application was moved by six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020