Shettar''s meeting with "upset" BJP MLAs sparks speculation
As his meeting with senior legislators, reportedly upset over not being inducted into the
Cabinet, sparked speculation, Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday termed reports about "revolt" as "far from truth."
The meeting late last evening at Shettar's residence by legislators mostly from north Karnataka in the midst of the
ongoing assembly session had raised eyebrows within the ruling BJP circles.
Shettar said a few legislators had met him regarding their constituency-related work.
"I'm a minister, daily several legislators come and go, it is a routine process, so yesterday four to five
legislators had come for their work, I spoke to them, after which they left," Shettar, a former Chief Minister and now
holding Industries protfolio, said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, any "such meeting
as being reported" is "far from truth." "There was no such meeting, legislators had come for
their work, there is no need to have any misunderstanding about it," he said, adding that he was not answerable to media
reports and owes no explanation. According to some media reports, eight-time BJP MLA
Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), who had openly expressed his displeasure over not being inducted into the ministry, and
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa (Navalagund) were among those who had met at Shettar's residence.
They reportedly discussed about "most loyal senior party legislators not getting minister post", and the Chief
Minister B S Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra's alleged "high-handedness" in the government.
Shettar is also said to have met Chief Minister Yediyurappa this morning and explained to him about the
meeting. Ahead of the Assembly session, Yediyurappa was seen
speaking to Shettar, Katti and others in the House on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an unsigned and anonymous letter, calling
for a change in leadership citing Yediyurappa's age and health as the reason, is widely in circulation in the social media.
It calls for Yediyurappa's retirement from electoral politics and suggests that he turn "margdarshak" for the
party. Yediyurappa will turn 77 on February 27.
