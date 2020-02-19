Ratlam: Congress leader heckles school principal for not adding 'Ji' to his name

Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Vijay Singh Chauhan on Wednesday heckled a school principal for not adding 'ji' to his name. He also told the principal that he will not let the principal live in the town.

"Is this the way to talk? You give respect to him speak to him (contractor) using 'ji' and you talk to me like this? I will not let you live in peace in Ratlam," he said while threatening the principal. While speaking to ANI, Vijay Singh Chauhan explained his stance and stated, "The Principal tells me to keep quiet, I told him that I am a National Party's block administrator, how dare you talk to me like this? He talks to Contractor Anil using Ji and calls me by my name. He said I am your guru, to which I replied that I was a commerce student, not a science student and that he should not talk to me like this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.