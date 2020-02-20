These are the top PTI stories at 1.05 pm:

Nation

MDS7 KL-CORONAVIRUS-DISCHARGE

India's third coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Kerala Thrissur(Ker): A woman medico, who was India's first novel coronavirus patient being treated at the Government Medical College hospital here was discharged on Thursday, official sources said.

MDS6 TN-LD ACCIDENT

Toll rises to 20 in TN bus tragedy; survivors shell shocked Coimbatore/Thiruvananthapuram: Tragedy struck 48 passengers of an ill-fated Kerala transport bus at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, when the vehicle collided with a lorry head on, leaving atleast 20 dead and many injured and was reduced to a heap of metal in the impact.

DEL8 NCR-FACEBOOK-YOGI-ARREST

Man held for 'offensive' FB post on Yogi Adityanath Noida (UP): A trader has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly sharing a Facebook post deemed "offensive" against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Thursday.

CAL1 JH-BHAGWAT

Radicalism disturbing world peace, only India has solution: Bhagwat Ranchi: Problems such as radicalism and climate change are disturbing peace across the world, and the solution is only with India as it has got the experience to think holistically and address these issues, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday.

MDS3 TN-MOVIE-ACCIDENT-HAASAN

Kamal Haasan condoles death of three killed on sets of ''Indian 2' film Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three professionals, who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others injured.

BOM2 GJ-TRUMP ROADSHOW

Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Trump roadshow Ahmedabad: Nearly one lakh people are expected to line up along the 22-km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 24, officials said on Thursday

LEGAL

LGD10 SC-DEATH PENALTY

SC questions issuance of death warrants by trial courts before expiry of time period for appeal New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the issuance of black warrants for execution of death penalty by trial courts even before the expiry of 60-day time period.

LGD9 SC-LD KARNATAKA

SC stays Karnataka HC order in DGP case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Karnataka High Court order issuing non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the state Director General of Police (DGP) in a case.

FOREIGN

FGN14 UN-INDIA-REPORT

India ranks 77th on sustainability, 131st in child flourishing index rankings: UN report United Nations: India ranked 77th on a sustainability index that takes into account per capita carbon emissions and ability of children in a nation to live healthy lives and secures 131st spot on a flourishing ranking that measures the best chance at survival and well-being for children, according to a UN-backed report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN6 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS

Death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to 2,118; Confirmed cases on decline Beijing: The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576, Chinese officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma

SPORTS

SPF17 SPO-CRI-SHASTRI 'Reserve'oir of Memories: Shastri back for another Test at the Basin

Wellington: Ravi Shastri is not exactly an emotional man but even the "khadoos" Mumbaikar in him couldn't help but become nostalgic as he entered the Basin Reserve ground where India will play a Test against New Zealand from Friday. By Kushan Sarkar

SPF16 SPO-CRI-LD AKMAL PCB suspends Akmal pending anti-corruption investigation

Karachi: Umar Akmal's flatter-to-deceive career took another hit on Thursday when the Pakistan Cricket Board suspended the batsman with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation. TIR TIR

