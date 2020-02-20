Left Menu
MP: Spar over Shivaji bust removal gets ugly, Cong leader says will skin BJP workers

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to disturb harmony in the state and defame state government, Congress MLA Vijay Revnath Chore lambasted BJP and said that they will not shy away from skinning anyone who tries to even point fingers at Congress workers.

  ANI
  Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh)
  Updated: 20-02-2020 14:42 IST
  Created: 20-02-2020 14:42 IST
Congress MLA Vijay Revnath Chore addressing a gathering on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the BJP of trying to disturb harmony in Madhya Pradesh and defame the state government, Congress legislator, Vijay Revnath Chore, has said that they will not shy away from skinning anyone who tries to even point fingers at Congress workers. "The day BJP tries to point finger at Congress workers, the day they try to touch even a strand of their hair, I would like to say it openly from this stage, we will not shy away from skinning them (BJP workers)," he said.

The MLA was addressing a gathering here on Wednesday. He further said that the opposition BJP has not been able to find any valid criticism against the state government since the Kamal Nath government has done good work after coming to power in December 2018.

"They have nothing against the MLAs, MPs and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, all that we have achieved in the past one year is out in the open. They have tried to disturb the harmony in the last 5-7 days and to defame the state government," said Chore. Referring to Kamal Nath's predecessor and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks accusing the Congress party of "insulting" Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chore tore into the opposition.

"Chouhan recently asked who is responsible for breaking the idol of Shivaji, and said that call details of SDM and Tehsildar must be taken out to find out who ordered them to break the bust. We are ready for everything, we do not indulge in sand mining, dishonesty, and illegal businesses, you do all these things and defame Congress for it. We will not tolerate it," Chore said. Recently, the municipal authorities removed the bust of the Maratha ruler, which was placed by local organisations on a platform at Mohgaon Square intersection at the Sausar town in Chhindwara district. The removal created a furor with the opposition BJP criticising the Congress government for 'insulting the pride of the nation.'

"Chhatrapati Shivaji is the nation's pride. The Congress government has disrespected him by removing his idol. A JCB was used to remove the bust. They tried to demolish the idol. It has become a tradition of Congress to disrespect great personalities, Chouhan had said. (ANI)

