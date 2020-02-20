Uddhav Thackeray to meet Modi in New Delhi on Friday
Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.
Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in
November. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray
will meet Modi during the visit. "It will be a courtesy call," Raut said.
Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and
the Congress. The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and
the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the
assembly elections in October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Shiv Sena
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- New Delhi
- Sanjay Raut
- NCP
- BJP
ALSO READ
Maharashtra village passes resolution against CAA, NRC
Uddhav Thackeray remains ambiguous on implementation of Maharashtra coalition experiment at national level
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020
Cabinet approves setting up major Port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra
Cabinet approves setting up a major port in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 65,000 cr