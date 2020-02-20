Uddhav Thackeray to meet Modi in New Delhi on Friday

Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

Thackeray will on Friday visit New Delhi, his first trip to the national capital after becoming Chief Minister in

November. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray

will meet Modi during the visit. "It will be a courtesy call," Raut said.

Thackeray took charge on November 28 as head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and

the Congress. The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and

the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties up the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the

assembly elections in October.

