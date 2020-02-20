Uddhav Thackeray will meet PM Modi on Friday, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Delhi. "Yes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi tomorrow. This is a formal meeting between them, no speculations needed. Jai Maharashtra," Raut's tweet, roughly translated in English from Marathi, read.

Speculations rife regarding the meeting as Shiv Sena had broken off ties with the BJP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with the help of Congress and NCP. This is also the Maharashtra Chief Minister's first visit to Delhi after becoming the head of the state. (ANI)

