BJP slams Pathan for ''hate speech''; BJYM worker files plaint
A BJP youth wing leader from Pune on Thursday submitted a complaint application to the
police against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his controversial remarks made recently in Karnataka.
Pathan has claimed he has been quoted out of context. Parismal Deshpande, a BJYM worker, submitted the
written application at the Deccan Gymkhana police station, demading action against Pathan for allegedly promoting
enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of a community.
Deshpande, in his complaint stated, that Pathan reportedly said "15 crore hai lekin 100 crore pe bhari hai'
(We are 15 crore but we can dominate 100 crore). "The statement by Pathan promotes violence and create
a divide between two communities. "Because of such statements, there are possibilities
of atmosphere getting vitiated. Hence, he should be booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different
groups, 295A (outraging religious feelings), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace)," Deshpande said in the
complaint. An officer from the Deccan police station confirmed
receiving the application. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the BJP slammed Pathan.
The saffron party on Thursday tweeted @BJP4Maharashtra saying, "Waris Pathan, who are you threatening to? Shiv Sena
led government may tolerate your comments; but BJP and people of Maharashtra will teach you a lesson that your hate-
mongering speeches will be shut." However, Pathan has issued a statement to the media,
saying he has been quoted out of context. "I hereby wish to state that the media reports on TV
channels showing my statement made in the public meeting at Gulbarga five days back have totally quoted me out of
context," Pathan claimed on late Thursday evening. "I wish to reiterate that I can never say anything
intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. I am a proud Indian and
respects the plurality of this country," he said. While admitting that he has been angry like many
Indians that the Centre is neglecting issues concerning CAA, NRC and NPA, the former MLA from Mumbai said, "Neither me nor
my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion." PTI SPK ND
