Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Kakade says will win RS poll, hits out at Udayanraje

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:10 IST
Maha: Kakade says will win RS poll, hits out at Udayanraje

Amid speculation that the BJP might offer a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra to Udayanraje

Bhosale, who lost the Lok Sabha bypoll after switching over from the NCP, the saffron party's associate member and RS MP

Sanjay Kakade on Friday said he was confident of another stint in the Upper House.

Seven MPs from Maharashtra, including Kakade, are set to retire from RS on April 2 this year.

Bhosale, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Satara, resigned from Parliament after he joined the BJP, but lost in

the bypoll to an NCP candidate. Addressing a press conference here, Kakade said,

"Looking at my contribution as an associate member to the party during the Assembly polls, I am sure I will once again

be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha." Taking a swipe at Bhosale, Kakade said, "I feel the

BJP will not be in a hurry to make him (Bhosale) Rajya Sabha MP. He has no contribution to the party except resigning (from

the NCP), joining the BJP and losing the bypoll. He could not even get other (BJP) candidates elected from his district

except his (cousin) brother (Shivendra Raje Bhosale)," Kakade added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coal allocation for spot e-auction declines by 8.19 pc in Apr-Jan

State-owned Coal India Ltd allocated 24.87 million tonnes of dry fuel for the spot electronic auction e-auction during April-January, down by 8.19 per cent over the same period of last year. Coal India CIL had allocated 27.09 million tonne ...

Woman admits plotting to bomb St Paul's cathedral in London

A woman has pleaded guilty to two terrorism offenses, including scoping out St Pauls cathedral in London as a possible bomb target, police said on Friday. Safiyya Shaikh, 36, of Hayes, west London, has been remanded in custody ahead of sent...

Motor racing-Bottas close to record pace, Ferrari suffer engine problem

Valtteri Bottas lapped close to record pace as he put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the testing timesheets on Friday, but Ferrari suffered an engine problem.The Finn, whose team mate Lewis Hamilton is aiming to equal Michael...

ATK look to continue domination over Bengaluru in ISL

Former champions ATK would look to continue their domination over Bengaluru FC when they take on the title holders in their return Hero Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. The Kolkata outfit beat Benga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020