MP Minister calls Divyang 'andhe, langde, lule' at event in Mandsaur

In a derogatory statement, Madhya Pradesh Minister Hukum Singh Karada termed Divyang people as "andhe, langde, lule" on Friday.

Speaking at an event here, Karada said, "Kya andhe, langde, lule logon ko Rs 300 se Rs 1000 (pension) tak karna galat kaam hai? Kisanon ke liye Rs 100/100 unit karna galat kaam hai? (Is this wrong to increase pension to blind and physically-abled people from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000? Is this wrong to do Rs 100/100 unit?" (ANI)

