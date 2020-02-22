Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 04:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 04:35 IST
Sanders condemns any Russian influence in election
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election. The Vermont senator issued a statement immediately after The Washington Post reported U.S. officials have told Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign. The statement did not confirm the report.

Sanders wrote: "I don't care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president, I will make sure that you do." Sanders response was a sharp contrast from that of President Donald Trump, who has pushed back at the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia has interfered in elections on his behalf.

Federal investigators in 2018 charged 13 Russians in a covert social media campaign that prosecutors said was aimed at dividing public opinion on hot-button social issues as well as propping up Sanders and Republican candidate Trump while also denigrating Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee. Organizers of that Russian effort circulated an outline of themes for future social media content, with instructions to "use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest (except Sanders and Trump—we support them)," according to the indictment.

Shortly before news of the Russians' interference in Sanders' campaign was released on Friday, Trump told supporters in Las Vegas that he heard Democrats were trying to "start a rumor ... that Putin wants to make sure I get elected." "Listen to this, so doesn't he want to see who the Democrat is going to be? Wouldn't he rather have, let's say, Bernie?" Trump asked.

Sanders and his wife, Jane, in 1988 spent their honeymoon in the Soviet Union, Trump noted. In a statement issued by the Sanders' campaign, the leading Democratic presidential contender condemned Trump's approach to continued reports of foreign interference in U.S. elections.

"Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia," Sanders said. "Let's be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune

An 11-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for not being able to study Haripath properly, police said. The student does not study Haripath properly which is why the teacher beat him with the stick. The victims condition is c...

UPDATE 2-'Not good enough' Warren says of Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreement pledge

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they cho...

Rooney scores in 500th league game as Derby draw with Fulham

London, Feb 22 AFP Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby. Former Manchester United star Rooney, the Engl...

World News Roundup: Iranians vote in parliamentary election; Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Iranians vote in parliamentary election, hardliners set to cement gripHardliners loyal to Irans supreme leader are likely to sweep a parliamentary election on Friday that will cement their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020