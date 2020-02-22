Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's hard-liners take early lead in Tehran after vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:52 IST
Iran's hard-liners take early lead in Tehran after vote

Tehran, Feb 22 (AP) Iranian state TV on Saturday announced the first partial results from the country's parliamentary elections, indicating a strong showing by hard-liners in the capital Tehran, although authorities have not released full results or the all-important turnout figure. Voters had limited options on Friday's ballot, as more than 7,000 potential candidates had been disqualified, most of them reformists and moderates. Among those disqualified were 90 sitting members of Iran's 290-seat parliament who had wanted to run for re-election.

Although the final tally was still not released, a lower-than-usual turnout would signal widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and the ways in which the government has handled a range of crises. State TV, without providing the number of votes, announced the names of the leading candidates in Tehran's 30 parliamentary seats. All were hard-liners led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is expected to be the next parliament speaker.

Looming over the election was the threat of the new coronavirus. Many voters headed to the polls with face masks on, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitizer amid the election-day rush. So far, there have been five coronavirus deaths from among the 28 confirmed cases in Iran, including two deaths on election day. Another fatality was reported on Saturday, although the exact time was not specified.

By comparison, the 2016 parliamentary election saw 62% turnout. On Friday, election officials kept the polls open an extra five hours in an effort to boost turnout. Iran's leadership and state media had urged people to show up and vote, with some framing it as a religious duty. A parliament stacked with hard-liners could tilt public policy debates away from engagement with the United States.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been high since 2018, when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers, and imposed sanctions that have forced Iran's economy into recession. Iranians have seen the price of basic goods skyrocket, inflation and unemployment rise and the local currency plummet. The economic woes faced by ordinary Iranians fueled anti-government protests in November. International human rights groups say at least 300 people were killed in those protests.

A more hard-line parliament could also favor expanding the budget of the Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Guard's elite Quds Force, responsible for the Islamic Republic's campaigns abroad, was formerly led by Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. He was killed by the U.S. airstrike in January. That strike led to a tense confrontation in which Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Carelessness of lorry driver might have caused mishap:Minister

Carelessness of the container lorry driver might have caused the mishap in whichhis vehicle rammed a state run KSRTC bus, killing 19 people as preliminary investigations pointed to the fact, KeralaTransport Minister A K Saseendran said here...

Google explains why its apps don't work on your Huawei device

If you have been flustered over Google apps not working on your Huawei smartphone, the search giant has an answer to that. The company noted in its official blog that due to the US government placing Huawei on its Entity List on May 16 last...

UPDATE 1-Syrian bomb kills 16th Turkish troop in Idlib this month

A Turkish soldier was killed in Syrias Idlib region in a bomb attack by Russian-backed government forces, the defence ministry said on Saturday, Turkeys 16th military death during a month in which talks between Ankara and Moscow have stalle...

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020